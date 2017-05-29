Fisherman’s Day 2017

The Fisherman’s Month of Activities will climax next Monday June 5th with the National Fisherman’s Day activity to be held at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

The activities are being held under the theme: Save SVG’s Sea Turtle, One Turtle at a Time.

Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard, Chief Fisheries Officer, said that during this week the Goodwill Fisher Folk Organization of Rose Place will host a series of activities as part of Fisherman’s Month.

Cruickshank-Howard said the 42nd Fisherman’s Day activities are being celebrated in a major way and she is encouraging everyone to support the upcoming activities,

She said they also have a grand program planned for next Monday June 5th, Fisherman’s Day and is encouraging the general public to support the fishermen of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









