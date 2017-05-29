Football Updates

* Yesterday’s First semi-final match between Shane Rentals Fresh and Catalans in the Hairoun Belfongo Knockout Football Championship at the Belair Playing Field will have to be decided at the toss of a coin at half-time in today’s match after the match ended in two all draw and 7-7 after 8 penalty kicks.

During regulation time, Jerry Charles and Fitzroy Shallow scored a goal each for Shane Rentals Fresh.

The goals for Catalans were scored by Errol Cunningham and Joel Rodriguez.

On Saturday, Nyron Cumberbatch scored both goals as Conquering Lions defeated League Champions LLB Street Kickers 2-1 in the First Quarter-final match.

Shane Daniel netted the goal for LLB Street Kickers.

Conquering Lions and Older Boys will meet in the second semi-final at 4:30 also at the Belair Playing Field.

* Seven goals were scored yesterday afternoon as Greggs FC defeated Walvaroo City 4-3 in the First Quarter-final League match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC will square-off with Biabou FC in the Second Quarter-final match also at the Biabou Playing Field.

* Ghetto Stars sealed a 1-nil victory over Foreign Based on Saturday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Also on Saturday, Top Strikers and Ghetto Youths played to a one all draw.

Yesterday, Murray Village won by default over System Three and Green Hill also won by default over COMPUTEC/FLOW High Street.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Green Hill will clash with Rose Place also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

* AND, The last two Quarter-final matches in the ECGC/Hairoun South Leeward Village Football Championship will be played tomorrow and Wednesday at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, Top Campden Park will meet Vermont and on Wednesday also at 4:30 pm, Roucha Bay will play against Plan.









