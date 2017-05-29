Indian Arrival Day Movie

The Indian Heritage Foundation will be hosting an Indian Movie Night this Thursday June 1st as part of activities to observe Indian Arrival day 2017.

Junior Bacchus, President of the Foundation, said this year’s observance marks the 156th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bacchus said the showing will take place at the Russell’s cinema at Stoney Ground from 7 in the evening and encouraged persons to come out and view the movie.

Mr. Bacchus said the Foundation is encouraging persons to support one of its members, Bryanna Hadaway, who will be participating in the Miss SVG Show on Saturday night as well as its reenactment programme on Sunday.









