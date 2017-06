MR HENRY ALPHEUS BROWNE of Toronto, Canada formerly of Sion Hill died on Friday May 19th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 3rd at the Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Beechwood Cemetery in Toronto, Canada.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related