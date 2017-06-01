As Vincentians prepare for an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the cost incurred from damage to infrastructure from a number of recent weather systems.

The Prime Minister spoke at the official opening of the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) at the Beachcombers Hotel yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said November 2016 set the second highest rainfall in a month recorded at the E.T Joshua Airport station.

Today June 1st Marks the start of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane For which runs through November 30th.

Forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

The Forecasters say there is a 70-percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms, of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes, including 2 to 4 major hurricanes.









