Indian Arrival Day Activities

An Indian Movie Night will be hosted tonight by the Indian Heritage Foundation, as part of activities to observe Indian Arrival Day 2017.

Junior Bacchus, President of the Foundation, said this year’s observance marks the 156th anniversary of the arrival of Indians to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bacchus said the showing will take place at the Russell’s Cinema at Stoney Ground from 7 this evening.

And, on Sunday June 4th members of the Foundation will take part in a re-enactment of the arrival of Indians to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

They will gather at the Young Island Dock, and take boats to Indian Bay beach, dressed in Indian wear.

As the boats are off loaded with persons, a short ceremony will be held, followed by Breakfast and the group will drive to Rawacou for another ceremony and cultural presentation at 1.30 p.m. followed by lunch at 3.00 p.m.









