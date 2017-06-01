Storm Safety

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service is urging the general public to pay close attention to the local radio and television stations as well as other media channels for weather-related information, during the Hurricane Season.

In a release, the Met office said it will monitor the development of all systems which threaten the country and if necessary, issue public advisories, watches or warnings.

Persons are being advised by the Met office to:

• Clear nearby drains of debris and cut all overhanging trees.

• Ensure that they are aware of the location of the nearest emergency shelter.

• Ensure that they have sufficient non-perishable food and drinking water as well as other basic living items; monitor the news for local weather updates and remain safe at home during the passage of a storm, until an all clear is given.

Hurricane Matthew was the strongest and most devastating tropical cyclone during the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season, peaking at category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph. There were over 700 deaths across the Caribbean and the United States of America.

Matthew affected St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a Tropical Storm on September 28th and 29th, resulting in island wide flooding, landslides and one fatality.









