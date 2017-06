MR EZEKIEL RODGERS better known as PAPA of Antigua formerly of New Adelphi died on Friday May 3rd at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Tuesday June 6th at the Tindell Seventh Day Adventist Church in St. John’s Antigua. Burial will be at the St. John’s Public Cemetery.









