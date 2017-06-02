FCCA on Vincy Cruise

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been commended by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) or his commitment to developing the local cruise industry.

The commendation came from the Michele Paige, President of the Florida-Caribbean (FCCA), during a News Conference at the VIP Lounge of the Argyle International Airport this week.

The News Conference was hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves following a meeting with key stakeholders in the sector, including representatives from Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruises Line, Disney Cruise Line, the Tourism Authority and Cruise Agent Coreas Hazell Inc.

Miss Paige commended the Prime Minister on is renewed trust and pledged her organization’s commitment to the tourism agenda.

However, she noted that every citizen must work collectively to ensure the development of the local tourism product.

She said the key to a successful destination is the ability to deliver a unique experience for visitors.









