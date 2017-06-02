The World Pediatric Project (WPP) will kick off its 7th Neurosurgery Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from this weekend.

Neurosurgery or neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and extra-cranial cere-bro-vascular system.

Jaqueline Brown-King, World Pediatric Project (WPP), Director for the Eastern Caribbean told NBC News that the mission will run from June 3rd to 10th.

Mrs. Brown-King said preparations have already been made for the start of the Mission, and the WPP team is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.









