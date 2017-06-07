Agreement Between Brazil & SVG

A Technical Co-operation Agreement was signed here today by the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Brazil, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

Delivering remarks at the Signing Ceremony, held at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room, Sir Louis Straker, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said both countries will now be in a position, to pursue strategies, geared towards Economic Development.

Minister Straker outlined the various agreements that have been concluded between both countries, one of which includes a visa exemption agreement for holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports.

Meanwhile, Antonio Jose Rezende de Castro, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, said that he is pleased with the new Agreement.

Ambassador De Castro noted that the Agreement is an important part of Brazil’s commitment to the Economic and Social Development of their neighbors and friends.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with Brazil in the nineteen-eighties, and the Brazilian Embassy was opened here in 2010.

This country’s Resident Ambassador to Venezuela, Andreas Wickham, also serves as non-resident Ambassador to Brazil.









