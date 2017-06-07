AIDS Free Carnival

The 2017 HIV Awareness and Safe-Sex Carnival Campaign was officially launched here this morning by the National AIDS Secretariat, under the theme: Catch the vibe, not the virus.

The campaign, which is into its second year, is aimed at encouraging persons to take responsibility for their lives by making wise choices as they participate in the Carnival celebrations.

Speaking at this morning’s official launch, Sister Ferosa Roache, Director of the HIV/AIDS Unit, said the campaign seeks to discourage persons from engaging in risky behavior.

Sister Roache said the Unit will continue to advocate for the use of condoms which will go a long way towards helping to reduce the transmission of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD’s).

Meanwhile, local entertainer Raeon “Maddzart” Primus is collaborating with the HIV/AIDS Unit to spread the message of HIV/AIDS prevention during the Carnival season.

Madzart has been officially named the Campaign Ambassador for this year’s initiative.

Mr. Primus said he is pleased to be using his brand to promote the positive message of responsible behavior this festive season.

He added that his team is also seeking to forge other alliances with the aim of continuing the campaign outside of the Carnival season.









