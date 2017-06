Island Blends Maple have advanced to the next round of the FLOW 2nd Division Knock-Out National Netball Championship after a 49-37 victory over Eveready Future Stars 49-37 at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

French Verandah X-CCED beat Green Hill Sports Club 51-29 in the second Division League Championship.

Yesterday’s other scheduled match between Buccament Bay Secondary School and Intermediate High School in the 4th Division was not played. No reason has been.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related