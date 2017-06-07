Football Updates

Rose Place thumped Plan 2-nil yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

At 4:30 this afternoon, LA Central will square-off with Harmony Unity also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s scheduled 1st semi-final match in the Hairoun Biabou Football League between defending champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and SV United of Georgetown will be replayed tomorrow at 4:30 pm at the Biabou Playing Field.

After regulation time, the match ended in a two all draw and after nine penalty kicks, the scores were locked at 9-9 each.

Today at 4:30 pm, Greggs FC will clash with Biabou Stingers in the 2nd semi-final.

The League will close on Sunday with the Final and Presentation Ceremony.









