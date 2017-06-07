Police Search Continues

There is still no sign of the six Vincentians who have been missing at sea since Sunday and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard is continuing the search today, with help from regional personnel.

The six passengers encountered difficulty while travelling from Canouan to Mustique on Sunday, June 4th, at around 5p.m.

A release from the Police said onboard the missing vessel called, Midnight Shadow, were Montgomery Hazel, 56 yrs, of Chauncey (Captain); Claudia Williams, 43 yrs, Ned Dasouza, 46 yrs, Charmaine Dasouza, 38 yrs Sharon Simmons, 43 yrs, of Richland Park; and Josianne John, of Murray’s Village.

The release said on Sunday, June 4th, at about 5: 52p.m., the Coast Guard received information from the Mustique Company Limited Security that the Midnight Shadow was in distress, however, the location of the vessel was unknown.

The Coast Guard activated its search and rescue plans and since the search commenced a wide search area has been conducted between Mustique and Canouan.

The Coast Guard in its search has been assisted with aerial support from the Regional Security System, Mustique Airways and Kelly Glass. The Coast Guard has also reached out to its regional counterparts for assistance. A contingent from Curacao also joined the search.

The Police said the missing vessel is a cigarette type, dark blue inside and out, and is outfitted with one 200 HP Yamaha engine.









