Two persons have been hospitalized, following a vehicular accident that occurred yesterday afternoon within the vicinity of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority.

The Traffic Branch Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, told NBC News last evening that the men Luhis Browne 45 of North Union and Reneke Primus of Diamond sustained injuries after the truck TN818 in which they were travelling, spun out of control.

The report said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the truck. The truck then ran into an electrical pole.

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm and both men are said to be in stable condition at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.









