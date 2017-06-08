EASYSKY Flight

Frederick Stephenson, Parliamentary Representative for South Windward, has highlighted the opportunities which are expected to emerge, with the opening up of a new travel arrangement between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba.

Minister Stephenson spoke of the possibilities of this new development, following the landing of the second of two Easysky flights at the Argyle International Airport on Monday.

The first flight arrived on Sunday, with Cuban Business officials on a reconnaissance mission.

Discussing the possibilities of this new arrangement, Minister Stephenson told the Agency for Public Information that Vincentian students will benefit significantly.

Meanwhile, Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Economic Planning also welcomed the arrival of Easysky to the Argyle International Airport, AIA and noted there will be great significance of the direct connection between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related