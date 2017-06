MRS ESTHER IRENA SAMUEL WYLLIE of Pleasant Hill, Calder died on Saturday June 3rd at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 10th at the St. Matthias Anglican Church, Evesham. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be ta the Belmont Cemetery.

Persons are asked to note that GASA will leave the Fountain gap from 1:30 pm via Fairbaine Pastures and Belmont to the Church and from the church to the Belmont Cemetery.









