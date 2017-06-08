Football Results

Cane End Gunners secured a 2-1 victory over defending champions, Humble Lions yesterday in the FLOW/Hairoun COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

Zimron Thomas and Shemroy Primus were on the scoresheet for Cane End Gunners.

The goal for Humble Lions was scored by Emerson Prince.

Pride and Joy will do battle with Fair Hall at half past four this afternoon also at the Cane End Playing Field.

Meanwhile, defending champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and SV United of Georgetown will replay their Hairoun Biabou Football League semi-final at 4:30 this afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

In the originally match on Tuesday, the teams played to a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time, and were still level at 9-9 after penalty kicks.

Yesterday, Greggs FC and Biabou Stingers played to a 1-1 draw after regulation time and were unable to break the deadlock after scoring 9 penalties each also. That match will be replayed tomorrow afternoon.

The League will close on Sunday afternoon with the third place play-off, the Final and Presentation.

AND, two goals by Bertram Pitt gave LA Central a 2-1 victory over Harmony Unity yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Ackie John netted the goal for Harmony Unity.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Foreign Based will meet Rose Place also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









