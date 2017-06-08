Netball Results

Western Union Mitres defeated Sea Operations Nah Fren Dem 55-39 yesterday afternoon in their 1st Division match of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

This afternoon at five O’clock, Third World Man’s Shop Pacers will meet Nice Radio Clinchers in the 2nd Division, and at six O’clock, there will be a 1st Division match between Dr. Jules Ferdinand ASCO and Sea Operations Nah Fren Dem.

Those matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related