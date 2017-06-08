Pension Discussion

The issue of Pension Reform will be discussed here this evening at a Town Hall Meeting to be hosted jointly by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union and the Public Service Union.

The Forum will hear presentations from Dennis Clarke, the former General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers of Barbados and Valine Browne-Henry, Risk Manager of the National Insurance Services (NIS) here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The presentations will focus on the topic: Pension Reform and its Related Issues.

The Town Hall Meeting will include a question and answer session to address any concerns about Pension Reform

It is scheduled to take place at Frenches House from five this afternoon.









