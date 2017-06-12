CPEA Results

Rosario Reynaldo Browne of the Kingstown Preparatory School is still celebrating today, after taking the top spot in this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment CPEA examination with a 98 percent average.

According to the preliminary results released by the Ministry of Education on Friday afternoon, Chenise Olivia Harper of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic and Genevieve Elizabeth McMaster of the Windsor Primary shared the second position with an average of 97.60%.

There was also a tie for the fourth position in Keanu Lawson Child of the Georgetown Government and Ashlyn Khandi Francis of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic who both had an average of 97. 20%.

The Kingstown Preparatory School took five of the top ten positions while students from the Bequia Anglican Primary, Georgetown Government, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic and the Windsor Primary also placed among the top ten.

797 females and 737 males wrote the CPEA Examination this year.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related