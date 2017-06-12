FLOW Netball Results

Last Saturday, Dr. Jules Ferdinand ASCO won by default from Dutch Lady Clinchers in the scheduled Division (1) match of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

As we speak, Sandy Bay Secondary School should be meeting the Girls High School in Division (4).

At 5:00 O’clock, there will be a Division (1) match between Western Union Mitres and Hill View, and 6:00 pm, Twilight Trading X-CEED will oppose Sea Operations Nah Fren Dem in Division (1).

Those matches are also at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related