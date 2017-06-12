Last Weekend’s Football Updates

Omar Thomas netted a hat-trick as Cane End Gunners beat Marriqaua Future Stars 6-1 yesterday afternoon in the FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

The other goals for Cane End Gunners were scored by Orande James, Nalroy Cumberbatch and J’Var Francis.

Adamo Johnson scored the goal for Marriaqua Future Stars.

On Saturday, Humble Lions (2) and Tallawahs of Freeland played to a 1-1 draw.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Downstreet United will meet Pride and Joy (2) also at the Cane End Playing Field.

Meanwhile, SV United of Georgetown are the new champions of the Hairoun Biabou Football League following their 2-1 victory over Biabou Stingers yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field.

Akram Edwards scored for SV United, who benefitted from an own goal by Biabou Stingers. The goal for Biabou Stingers was scored Kishorn Duncan.

Earlier in the afternoon, Greggs FC beat last year’s champion, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers 5-2 to clinch the third place.

In the Presentation that followed yesterday’s Final, Chavel Cunningham of Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC was awarded the Prize for highest goal scorer (19).

Other Awards went to Best Midfielder Player, Enwar Alexander of Biabou Stingers, Kendal Joseph of SV United of Georgetown was the Best Defender and Kevorn Henry of Biabou FC was the Best Goal-keeper.

The Most Disciplined Team was Chapmans FC and Biabou FC won the Award for the Best Dressed Team.

The Most Valuable Player of the Tournament was Jaden Jacobs of Biabou FC. 1st Prize winner, SV United of Georgetown received $1500.00, second Biabou Stingers $1200.00 and Greggs FC $1000.00.

AND, Sion Hill, Lower Sharpes, Brackin Welders and Hollywood failed to show up at the weekend for matches in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football Championship at the Sharpes Playing Field, gifting easy points to their opponents.

On Saturday afternoon, Sion Hill defaulted to Ghetto Youths, and Lower Sharpes did not report for their match against Murray Village.

Yesterday morning, Brackin Welders failed to show for their game against Green Hill, Hollywood did not make any appearance for their match with Top Strikers yesterday afternoon.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Rocks are scheduled to meet Old Montrose/Block 2000 Combined in the 1st Quarter-final also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









