Official Fisherman’s Awards

The Official Fisherman’s Day Prize Giving and Awards Ceremony began at two this afternoon, on the compound of the Kingstown Fish Market.

The Annual Fisherman’s Day activities culminated on Monday 5th June at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

However, the closing ceremony was scaled down, as uncertainty continued to surround the fate of six persons who went missing at sea.

This afternoon’s ceremony is expected to hear addresses from Minister of Economic Planning, Sustainable Development, Industry, Information and Labour, Camillo Gonsalves; Minister of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Raymond Ryan; Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard and Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, Winfield Tannis-Abbott.

Vanrick Allick is the Fisherman of the year for 2017, after netting a total of 462 pounds of fish during Monday’s Fisherman’s Day competition.

This year’s Fisherman’s Month of Activities was held under the theme: Save SVG’s Sea Turtle, One Turtle at a Time and with the slogan: Catch No Turtle, Eat More Fish.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related