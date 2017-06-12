Search Suspended

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service said the search for the six persons who went missing on Sunday 4th June, has been suspended

During an interview with NBC News this morning, Lieutenant Ralph Ragguette said that the Coast Guard has taken a decision to suspend the search.

The six passengers encountered difficulty while travelling from Canouan to Mustique on Sunday, June 4th, at around 5p.m, while onboard the missing vessel called, Midnight Shadow.

Those aboard the vessel were listed as: Montgomery Hazel, 56 yrs, of Chauncey (Captain); Claudia Williams, 43 yrs, Ned Dasouza, 46 yrs, Charmaine Dasouza, 38 yrs Sharon Simmons, 43 yrs, of Richland Park; and Josianne John, of Murray’s Village.

The Coast Guard activated its search and rescue plans and since the search commenced a wide search area has been conducted between Mustique and Canouan.

The Coast Guard in its search has been assisted with aerial support from the Regional Security System, Mustique Airways and Kelly Glass. The Coast Guard has also reached out to its regional counterparts for assistance. A contingent from Curacao also joined the search.

The missing vessel was a cigarette type, dark blue inside and out, and is outfitted with one 200 HP Yamaha engine.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Services is conducting a search for a resident of Barrouallie, who went missing on Friday 9th June, along the Barrouallie Coast.

The Coast Guard said that the search was activated, after they received a report that the middle aged male resident, went missing late Friday afternoon .

The Coast Guard also told NBC News that the man who was onboard a Kayak may have suffered from asphyxia.

The search for the missing man continues today.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related