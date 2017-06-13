The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will commission a Mobile Blood Bank, at an official ceremony tomorrow.

The Ministry said the brief ceremony will be held at the Old Treasury Building Site, from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.

The event is being held to coincide with World Blood Donor Day which is celebrated on June 14th each year.

The Pan American Health Organisation, PAHO has provided financial support to assist in the commissioning of the Mobile Unit.

The Ministry of Health said the Unit will help to strengthen the pathology capacity to deliver a more reliable and safe supply of blood and blood products to those in need, by increasing blood collection among voluntary donors.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related