A resident of Park Hill has become this country’s latest murder victim.

Police said they received information on Sunday at about 11:20pm that Anthony Danzell, a 50 year old laborer from Park Hill, was discovered lying motionless outside a shop in Park Hill.

According to the Police, reports suggest that Mr. Danzell received a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Danzell’s murder has brought this year’s homicide count to 12.

Police said they are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the murder.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related