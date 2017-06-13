Ragga and Soca Monarch Semifinalist

Twenty-five Ragga and Soca Artistes each have been selected from last night’s Preliminaries to compete in the Soca Monarch Semifinals which is scheduled for Saturday June 24th at the E T Joshua Tarmac commencing at 6:00 pm.

In the Ragga Soca Monarch the semifinalists include: Joeana Christopher – Joseph, Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall, Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel, Claydon ‘ Dymes’ Roache and Elrico ‘Pixel’ Hunte, Nickeisha ‘Nikky D Diva’ Pierre, Cleopatra ‘Cleo’ Hendrickson, Jamarie ‘L Pank’ Stapleton, Anthony and Jamall Nelson (Montano Brothers), Shanel Nanton, Shernelle ‘Skarpyon’ Williams, Travis ‘Wizskid’ Lynch, Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne and Alhaji ‘Alla-G’ James.

The other Ragga Soca Semifinalists are: Naphtali Duncan, Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd, Hance John, Shaunelle Mc Kenzie, Devante Peters & Utamu Rose (Prime Time), Kalid Walters and Delroy Hooper (Kavidees ft. Fya Man), Ozarie Matthews & Kester Chapman (Ozarie & Flanka), Kemuel Stapleton & Claydon Roache (Karbon Jamz & Dymes), M’riah ‘Young Siah’ Robertson, Shemuel ‘Stamina Smurf’ Thomas, Winston ‘Barts’ St. Hillaire’ and Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyril.

The Semifinalists for the Soca Monarch competition include: Kurtne ‘Fresh one’ Patterson’, Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall, Joel ‘Tha Fugitive’ Bibby, Shanel Nanton, Travis ‘Wizskid’ Lynch, Naphtali Duncan, Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman, Hance John, Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn, Ozarie Matthews, Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster, Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd, Ryan ‘Royal’ Abraham, Kemuel ‘Karbon’ Stapleton, Denise ‘ Lady D’ Stephens, Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel, Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris, Kenroy ‘Rus – T’ Baptiste, Jamarie ‘L Pank’ Stapleton, Chewalee Johnson, Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper,Ken ‘Wizzy’ Wiseman, Kevon ‘Sick – O’ Shallow, Keith ‘Grabba Finnesse’ Charles and Alhaji ‘Allah G’ James.

All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the Carnival Development Corporation’s office today at 4:00 pm.

Representatives from the bands Kinetics and Vykinz are also asked to attend.









