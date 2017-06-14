Kamarla Questelles, Medical Technologist, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, has highlighted the need for more Blood Donors for the Local Blood Bank.

During her remarks this morning, Ms. Questelles said on an annual basis, the local Blood Bank, collects between 11 and 12 hundred Units of blood and receives more than seven thousand requests for blood, hence the reason for more Blood Donors.

Ms. Questelles said the aim of her Department is to expand the Blood Bank, as it strives for 100 voluntary blood donations, which is the safest and effective way to give blood.

During the coming weeks, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, will be carrying out a sensitization campaign throughout the Country, to educate persons on the importance of Blood Donation.

Meanwhile, Gregory Ferrari who has been a Blood Donor since 1969 said that the launch of the Mobile Blood Unit is historic.

The Mobile Unit was supplied under a contract by Buckinghams of Ke-nilk-worth Limited, with financial support from the Pan American Health Organisation and the Government of Japan.

World Blood Donor Day is being held under the theme “Don’t wait until disaster strikes – Give blood – Give now – Give often”.









