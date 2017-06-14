Softball Cricket Results

Customs and Jus Fuh De Fun won matches in the East Kingstown Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field at the weekend.

Customs defeated United Two by 25 runs. The scores: Customs 120 off 13.2-overs; Roger Gibson 38 not out, Ronique Harry 20; Javon Seales 2 for 9, Cornelius Trimmingham 2 for 24.

United Two 95 off 14.5-overs; Troy Bullock 23; Ronique Harry 2 for 21.

Jus Fuh De Fun won from Snipers Re-Load by 1 run in a Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

The scores: Snipers Re-Load 89 off 17.5-overs; Carlson Davis 3 for 21, Julius London 2 for 8, Jus Fuh De Fun 89 off 17.2-overs; Raymon Sayers 4 for 24.

In the Super Over, Jus Fuh De Fun made four without loss and Snipers Re-Load replied with 3 for 2.

The other scheduled matches were abandoned because of rain.









