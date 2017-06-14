SVG Under-23 Netball Team Named

A 12-Member Team will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this year’s Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Under-23 Netball Championship in Grenada from tomorrow to 20th June.

The Squad is: Rosannia Stephens (Captain), Khadijha Mills (Vice-Captain), Jo Maria Quashie, Zanel James, Kenisha Francis, Kaywanna Charles, Kay-Shorn Lowmans, Desianne La Borde, Nerissa Delpesche, Shanice Humphrey, Ariel Stephens and Kenisha Browne.

Pearlina Thomas is the Manager, and Godfrey Harry, the Coach.

Vincentian Moeth Gaymes will be one of the Umpires in the Championship.









