Michel Creese took the honours in the second leg of the National Table Tennis Trial Series at the Bequia Community College in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

Creese topped the fourteen players who competed in Trials which are to select the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Team for the Caribbean Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Jamaica in August.

The Final set of matches in the Trials will on Saturday at the West St. George Secondary School at 9:00 am.









