Weather Update

Vincentians are likely to continue to experience rainy weather conditions during the course of the day, as local Met officials say a tropical wave is crossing the islands.

Pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorm activity are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the met office radar analysis shows accumulations of up to 2 inches occurred in some areas (such as the northern half of mainland St. Vincent) over the last twelve hours.

The Met office says this morning, heavy showers are crossing the Grenadine Islands. Models suggest further rainfall accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible today and greater amounts into tonight.

Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and landslides are being advised to exercise caution.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related