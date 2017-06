MR KENNEDY WELLINGTON BILLINGY better known as KOJO of Mt Kisco, New York died on Thursday June 8th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday June 16th. The body will lie at the Hawthorne Funeral Home for Viewing at 10:30am. The Service and Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Mt Kisco, New York.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related