Football Updates

QCESCO Titans secured a narrow 1-nil win over Pride and Joy (2) yesterday afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Humble Lions (1) will meet To Dog Strikers also at the Cane End Playing Field.

Green Hill are through to the semi-final of the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football Championship after a 2-1 victory over Ghetto Youths in yesterday’s last Quarter-final at the Sharpes Playing Field.

National player, Azinho Solomon scored a goal for Green Hill, who also benefitted from an own goal scored by Ghetto Youths.

Ghetto Youths also benefitted from an own goal scored by Green Hill.

Today at 4:30 pm, Ghetto Stars will meet Montrose/Block 2000 Combined in the first semi-final.

Tomorrow, in the second semi-final, LA Central will oppose Green Hill

The matches are also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









