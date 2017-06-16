The Carnival Development Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will be conducting a series of Junior Calypso Tours at various schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Schools’ Calypso Tours is expected to commence on June 26th one week – leading up to the Junior Calypso Finals, scheduled for July 4th at the Victoria Park.

During an interview with NBC News, Rodney “Vincy Fresh” Small said this year it is their hope to create a sociable atmosphere for the participants.

Mr. Small told NBC News that the CDC has been encouraging teachers – to focus on other components of the students’ musical ability.

He highlighted that specific teachers are assigned to each student who participates in the competition for vocal training.

Rehearsals for the 2017 Junior Calypso competition will commence Tomorrow June 17th.

For the Secondary School Competitors, rehearsals will be held from 1-5 pm at Junior Sutherland’s Studios.

The other rehearsals will continue Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly from 9-12 noon for Primary School Competitors.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related