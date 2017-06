Sandy Bay Secondary School advanced to the semi-finals of the Division (4) Knock-out of the FLOW National Netball Championships yesterday afternoon when their opponents, Intermediate High School failed to turn up for the match at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

Today at 5:00 pm, SVG General Services Strikers Seniors will meet Third World Man’s Shop Pacers in a Division (2) match also at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related