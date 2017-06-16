The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join with the rest of the International Community in celebrating World Public Service Day on June 23rd 2017; a day in which public servants are acknowledged for their contribution to national development.

In a release, the Organization said it is hoped that this year’s events will foster new friendships and strengthen the professional relationship among public officers; highlight and embrace the collaboration among the public, private and social sectors and ultimately initiate the improvement in the quality of service delivery through the engagement of citizens.

To commemorate this day, the Public Sector Reform Unit will be convening a week of activities from June 19th to the 23rd.

The planned activities include a Church service on June 19 at the New Testament Church of God, at Wilson Hill, in Kingstown from 8:30am; an Inter-ministerial staff Internship on June 20 and 21; an awards ceremony on June, 22; and a ‘Public Service Forum: Panel Discussion’ slated for June 23, at the Peace Memorial Hall starting at 9:00am.

World Public Service Day will be held under the theme “Accelerating Innovative Citizen-Centered Approaches for Improved Service Delivery.”









