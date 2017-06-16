The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund is appealing to every Vincentian to protect ALL Turtle species which live in the country’s waters.

This appeal was made by Director of the SVG Preservation Fund, Louise Mitchell as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the rest of the globe to observe World Sea Turtles Day.

Miss Mitchell said they are working along with the Government and other organizations to develop a map which will focus on Turtle migration and patterns in the continued quest to protect the Turtles.

Miss Mitchell said while there is a ban on the catching and harvesting of Sea Turtles, the Police alone cannot regulate this situation and she is appealing to every Vincentian to play a role in ensuring that the protection of all Sea Turtles remains a priority.









