MR ELIJAH AGBON DIAFO of New Grounds died on Tuesday June 6th at the age of 53. He was a teacher at the North Union Secondary School. The funeral takes place on Wednesday June 21st at the St. Matthew Anglican Church. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related