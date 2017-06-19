Football Updates

Fair Hall defeated Greggs (2) 5-3 yesterday afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System, Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

On Friday, Humble Lions (1) went on a goal spree beating Top Dog Strikers, 14-3, who played with 7 players.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Country Meets Town Out-Ah-Trouble will play against Tallawahs of Freeland also at the Cane End Playing Field.

A goal scored by John Chandler gave Ghetto Stars a 1-nil victory over Green Hill yesterday afternoon at the Sharpes Playing Field.

The win earned them the Title of the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football Championship.

Curlan Joseph of Old Montrose Block/2000 Combined was the highest goal-scorer with (19) goals.

Javid Sutherland of Ghetto Stars was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in this year’s Championship.

21 Teams participated in this year’s Championship.

Meanwhile, COMPUTEC Masters began the defence of their Title in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship with a 3-1 victory over Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) of Diamonds at the Diamonds Playing Field yesterday.

Shemol Trimmingham, Deomaji Samuel and Troy Browne netted a goal each for COMPUTEC Masters.

The goal for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC of Diamonds was scored by Deshorn Kydd.

Tomorrow’s match will be between Park Hill United and Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (2) of Diamonds at 4:30 pm also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

16 Teams will compete in the Championship this year.









