OECS Under-23 Netball Tourney Results

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain unbeaten in the East Caribbean Central Bank (OECS) Under-23 Netball Championship at the Tanteen Sports Complex in St. George’s Grenada.

Yesterday, they outplayed Anguilla 88-16. In yesterday’s other matches, St. Kitts dominated their match against Montserrat beating them 85-14 and Grenada defeated St. Lucia 32-28.

On Saturday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated St. Lucia 44-38, Anguilla beat Montserrat 36-22, and Grenada won from St. Kitts 46-21.

This morning, St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat St. Kitts 51-33, host Grenada swamped Montserrat 89-5, and St. Lucia defeated Anguilla 63-13.

This afternoon at half past four, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will meet Grenada, Anguilla will oppose St. Kitts, and St. Lucia will play against Montserrat after which there will be the Closing Ceremony and Presentation.









