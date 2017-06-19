Warning Discontinued

The Tropical Storm Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been discontinued.

The final Advisory from the Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport was issued at eleven this morning.

At 11am, the system was centered near 8.8-degrees north, 58.8-degrees west, or about 413 miles southeast of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with an associated 1005-millibars low pressure.

The system is moving towards the west at 25-mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40-mph.

Met officials say the brisk motion of this disturbance has been delaying the development of the system. Due to the slow strengthening of the system, reduced sustained surface winds of between 25 and 35-mph are forecast.

The latest analysis indicates that moderate showers, periods of rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms are still forecast for tonight, with a further increase of moderate to heavy showers tomorrow morning.

Model guidance indicates rainfall accumulations of about two inches over St. Vincent, with possible higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Officials also forecast a further accumulation of four inches to the south of St. Vincent, over the Grenadines, Grenada and Trinidad.

Strong to near gale-force east-north-easterly to east-south-easterly winds of 28 to 33-mph are forecast for this afternoon, tomorrow and into Wednesday afternoon.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain very rough, with swells peaking at 16-feet.

Residents and Motorists are still advised to be vigilant and take all the necessary precautions.









