World Bank Assessment

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is partnering with the World Bank to conduct an assessment of the nation’s capacity to implement a programme which would make Government information more readily available to the public.

This is expected to assist with increasing transparency and stimulating business innovation and new business creation.

To this end, a World Bank team has extended an invitation to meet with Journalists in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday June 27th, at 9:45 am at the Conference Room at the Ministry of Economic Planning.

The meeting will last for approximately 45-60 minutes. And, the team will mainly ask about the aspects of the study framework relevant to the role of the media, and would welcome any other comments or suggestions. These interviews will be confidential.

In addition, the World Bank team will also make a presentation and Briefing on Open Data on Monday June 26th at 1:15 pm at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.









