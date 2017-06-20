National Premier Division Cricket Results

Team Rivals took first innings lead over Victors (1) in a drawn match of the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field that was affected by rain at the weekend.

The summaries scores: Team Rivals 290 for 9 declared; Ro Neil Jeffrey 100 not out, Asif Hooper 50, Fabian Barnum 36; Ray Jordan 4 for 34, Miles Bascombe 2 for 101.

Victors (1) in their 1st innings made 70; Miles Bascombe hit 24, former National and Windward Islands leg-spinner, Olanzo Jackson returned excellent figures of 8 for 32 and Victors (1) batting a second time when rain curtailed the proceedings, they were 53 for 1; Miles Bascombe 35 not out.

The other scheduled match between FLOW Radcliffe and Police Two at the Park Hill Playing Field, did not play due to lack of pitch preparation.









