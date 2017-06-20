No Major Damage

Schools across the nation are closed today, as local officials continue to monitor the weather situation The National Emergency Management

Michelle Forbes, Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), told NBC News that there have not been many reports of damage during the inclement weather last night.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines experienced some moderate rainfall last-night but from preliminary reports there was no loss of life.

Miss Forbes said three buildings were reported to have lost their roofs and they are continuing to conduct checks around the country.

She is also reminding Vincentians to exercise caution and to pay close attention to the weather updates being issued by the Meteorological Office.

Miss Forbes is also reminding people that they can contact the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) at telephone number 4562975, to make reports.

Meanwhile the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) said while there is no major cleanup program emanating from last evening’s rains, they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Roxtanne Millington, Communications Officer at BRAGSA, also said while there were also no reports of landslides people should still exercise caution at all times.









