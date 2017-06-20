PSU Briefing

The Public Service Union, the PSU will discuss a range of critical issues at a News Conference to be hosted by the Union today.

The PSU said today’s Briefing will look at Promotions and appointments within the Public Service, and the Signing of new Collective Agreements.

Union officials will also discuss Legal Action brought against the Public Service Commission, regarding promotion in the Public Service.

Today’s News Conference currently in progress is taking place at the PSU Headquarters at McKies Hill.









