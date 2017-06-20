SVGCC Team in Barbados

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has selected a 15-man squad for this year’s Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament in Barbados from 9th to 24th July.

The Squad is: Jeremy Layne (Captain), Ronaldo Franklyn (Vice-Captain), Urnel Thomas, Tilron Harry, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Rayshorn John, Alex Samuel, Romando Browne, Randell Roberts, Zivon Walker, Gregory Wyllie, Zidan Sutherland, Donte Hinson and Aleon Caesar.

Roxell John is the Manager/Coach, Kody Horne is Assistant Manager, with Kashaka Bulze, the Trainer.

It will be the second year that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will be participating in the Tournament. They placed 5th in last year’s Competition.

This year, 24 teams from England, the USA, Canada, Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean will compete in three Groups of preliminary matches leading to the semi-finals and final.









