Embassy Incident

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has written to his Caricom colleagues, warning that plans are afoot to sow seeds of discord among Caricom member states, on the situation in Venezuela.

In the letter, the Prime Minister urged CARICOM to stand resolutely and unequivocally behind their Declaration of May 29th 2017.

The letter was written ahead of Monday’s meeting of the OAS in Mexico.

Dr. Gonsalves declared that only Heads of State and Government of CARICOM possess the authority to amend or rescind authoritative decision of the Heads.

He said any usurpation of this authority would render CARICOM a laughing stock and make its Heads’ decisions subject to a wholly unacceptable ambassadorial reconstruction.

During the recent meeting of the OAS in Washington DC, CARICOM countries took a united position and defeated attempts by a minority of OAS member states to pass a Resolution condemning Venezuela.

Dr. Gonsalves, in his letter to his colleagues, added that “St Vincent and the Grenadines sees no need to change the declaration, since the circumstances in Venezuela are precisely the same today as they were on May 29, 2017.

He said Venezuelans should be allowed to resolve their intense political conflicts or challenges by themselves, without unwarranted meddling.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related